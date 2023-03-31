KPD: Motorcyclist in deadly hit-and-run crash identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened March 29 on Western Avenue, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers responded to the scene, near University Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Erland said. Officers who investigated the scene said that a motorcycle was driving on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car that drove away from the scene before officers arrived. That car in question has since been found, according to Erland.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Donald Massengill, 54, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died, Erland said.

Erland said the investigation is still ongoing.

