KPD: Motorcyclist in deadly hit-and-run crash identified

The motorcyclist, later identified as Donald Massengill, 54, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died, Erland said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened March 29 on Western Avenue, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers responded to the scene, near University Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Erland said. Officers who investigated the scene said that a motorcycle was driving on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car that drove away from the scene before officers arrived. That car in question has since been found, according to Erland.

Erland said the investigation is still ongoing.

