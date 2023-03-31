Late error buries No. 10 Vols in Baton Rouge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee squandered a chance to get out of the 8th inning maintaining a 2-2 tie with No. 1 LSU on Thursday night. After sitting down the first two LSU batters, Seth Halvorsen dropped an underhanded lob by first baseman Blake Burke that would have ended the inning. Burke fielded a grounder and flipped the ball over to Halvorsen, who was covering the bag, but dropped the ball to extend the frame.

LSU’s next two batters reached base, loading the bags for Jordan Thompson. Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson made a mound visit to give his bullpen some time to warm up. Halvorsen remained in the game and gave up a bases-clearing, three-run double to the Tigers shortstop to give LSU a 5-2 lead.

JORDY CLEARS THE BASES WITH A DOUBLE@J_thompson_13 | ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4f8QmBCLWF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 31, 2023

The Vols remain winless away from home this season, falling to 0-5 in true road games after being swept by Missouri to start SEC play.

The loss to LSU was Tennessee’s first in seven contests with the Tigers and the first since 2018.

