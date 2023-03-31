Man arrested for indecent exposure across the street from a school, report says

Officers found Blount at around 7:50 a.m., the report obtained by WVLT News said.
Dominique Blount
Dominique Blount(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested for indecent exposure next to a Knoxville school Wednesday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 110 Hall of Fame Drive for a complaint of indecent exposure.

When they arrived, they found Dominique Blount, 30, in the parking lot “with his genitals exposed in full view of the public and next to a school,” the report said.

Although the report did not specify the school, the address is across the street from Green Magnet Academy.

Officers said that Blount refused to cover himself despite the fact that he could be viewed from several nearby roads, businesses and passing vehicles.

Blount was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

