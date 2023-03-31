MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road; traffic delayed in Whitehaven area

The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore and Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that there have been two unidentified officers shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven.

The suspect has also been shot, according to MPD.

Police say at 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an armed party call in the 1200 block of East Raines Road.

When officers made the scene, they encountered an armed man who matched the description officers were given, police say.

The details that transpired afterward have not been released.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were been transported to Regional One Health. All three are in critical but stable condition, says Chief Davis.

A large presence of police cars is causing a delay and traffic in the Whitehaven area. The delays are near East Raines Road and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF are responding to the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

