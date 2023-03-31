Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville
While KCS investigates, Lawson is asking for an apology on behalf of her classmates.
Student calls out school leaders after recording KCS employee using racial slur in class

Latest News

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Officer rescues people, dogs from house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Chase Dollander
Late error buries No. 10 Vols in Baton Rouge
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims