Postal carrier arrested after selling drugs to undercover agent, officials say

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A U.S. postal carrier was arrested after trying to sell prescription drugs and fentanyl-pressed pills while working, according to officials with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force.

Agents with the task force were able to arrest the postal carrier, identified as Jason Andrew Russell, after he sold the drugs to an undercover agent, officials said.

“While Mr. Russell is innocent until proven guilty, the agents and agencies involved in this investigation are confident that this operation has effectively shut down an illicit drug trafficking operation, thus making our streets safer and protecting our communities,” officials said.

This investigation also allowed the task force and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to search a residence in Wartburg.

