Rain developing today ahead of a line of stronger storms and continued gusty winds Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of rain are moving through our area at times today, ahead of the WVLT First Alert Weather Day late Friday night, as a line of strong storms move through, and then the alert continues through Saturday afternoon with ongoing gusts up to 50 mph, which can still cause damage.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with rain moving through. We’re already warming, as expected, with an early low of 46 and temperatures in the low 50s with the morning batch of rain and isolated storms.

We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain through midday, then it’s more isolated and cloudy in the afternoon to early evening. This keeps us with a high around 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Another batch of rain and some storms moves in late evening, and the main line with the potential for stronger storms moves in late night through the predawn hours. Damaging winds are the main threat with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll only cool to around 60 degrees, with only spotty by 8 AM and then the sky clears.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wind gusts up to 50 mph continue through Saturday afternoon to early evening, so don’t let the sunshine fool you. You’d still want to use caution outside, as a tree can still be toppled by these winds, which is why the WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues. We’ll warm to around 74 degrees.

We’ll return to 30s Sunday morning, but we’ll stick with sunshine and mid 60s again in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week warms right back up! We’re looking at spotty storms Tuesday and then a batch to move in Wednesday to the overnight hours. That tapers off Thursday, then another front moves in Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.