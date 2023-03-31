Rain developing today ahead of a line of stronger storms and continued gusty winds Saturday

The WVLT First Alert Weather day starts with potential damage from early Saturday storms and continues with ongoing winds in the afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of rain are moving through our area at times today, ahead of the WVLT First Alert Weather Day late Friday night, as a line of strong storms move through, and then the alert continues through Saturday afternoon with ongoing gusts up to 50 mph, which can still cause damage.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with rain moving through. We’re already warming, as expected, with an early low of 46 and temperatures in the low 50s with the morning batch of rain and isolated storms.

We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain through midday, then it’s more isolated and cloudy in the afternoon to early evening. This keeps us with a high around 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Another batch of rain and some storms moves in late evening, and the main line with the potential for stronger storms moves in late night through the predawn hours. Damaging winds are the main threat with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll only cool to around 60 degrees, with only spotty by 8 AM and then the sky clears.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wind gusts up to 50 mph continue through Saturday afternoon to early evening, so don’t let the sunshine fool you. You’d still want to use caution outside, as a tree can still be toppled by these winds, which is why the WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues. We’ll warm to around 74 degrees.

We’ll return to 30s Sunday morning, but we’ll stick with sunshine and mid 60s again in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week warms right back up! We’re looking at spotty storms Tuesday and then a batch to move in Wednesday to the overnight hours. That tapers off Thursday, then another front moves in Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
KCS: Employee intentionally left gas valve on in HVA classroom

Latest News

Line of rain and storms arrives early Saturday
Scattered rain Friday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather day for gusty storms
First Alert Weather Thursday
First Alert Weather Thursday
Scattered rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather day for gusty storms
Scattered rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather day for gusty storms
Paige visits Gibbs High School
Paige visits students at Gibbs High School