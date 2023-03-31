Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warrants obtained by WVLT News highlight more information about the man accused of shooting three people in Roane County on Thursday. The warrants highlight a history of domestic violence, including an incident where the shooter violated an order of protection on his wife.

Previous Coverage: One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says

The first of the incidents happened on July 4, 2022, the warrants said.

On that day, Roane County officers received reports that Brian Wilson had been physically fighting with his father-in-law Rocky King. Dispatch also told officers that Wilson busted out a window and tried to ram a four-wheeler through the front door of the house at 1517 Joiner Hollow Road, trying to get back in after being locked out.

Dispatch said that he had left the scene in a white BMW and was drunk.

Shortly after, there were two reports of crashes involving a white BMW. One crash was a hit-and-run at the intersection of Post Oak and Joiner Hollow Road. The other crash was a wreck with injury where a white BMW ran off the road and hit a tree on Joiner Hollow Road. Dispatch also said that there was a man lying in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived, they spoke with King’s live-in girlfriend, Amanda Windham. Windham said that everyone had been drinking but Wilson was especially drunk.

Windham also told officers that everyone present had been drinking and that Brian Wilson and King had fought in the front yard because Brian Wilson was trying to leave with his young daughter in the BMW while drunk. From there, things escalated, the report said, and Brian Wilson ended up breaking a window and driving the ATV into the house.

According to the incident report, King’s eye had swollen completely shut and he had scrapes on his arms and legs.

During that exchange, Brian Wilson’s wife, Kelsey Wilson, told officers she had been afraid for her life and the life of her daughter because of Brian Wilson’s actions. Brain Wilson was charged with domestic assault, simple assault, vandalism, child abuse and child endangerment.

Later in the year, on Oct. 12, officers had to respond to Midtown Body Shop, the same body shop where Thursday’s shooting happened, when Brian Wilson violated an order of protection on his wife, another incident report said.

That order, the report said, stated that Brian Wilson could not contact his wife and their child unless setting up a time to speak to his daughter, and only through text. The order had been signed a month prior by a Roane County judge, but while the officer was responding, he said Brian Wilson had called his wife.

For that incident, Brain Wilson was charged with violating the order.

At this time, the investigation into Thursday’s shooting is still ongoing.

