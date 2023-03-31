Strong storms to arrive overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered light rain and storms will be with us for the rest of the evening ahead of the strong storms that arrive overnight.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have batches of storms moving through the area this evening. It won’t be raining every minute, but it will mean a rain jacket or umbrella maybe needed if you have evening plans.

The rain during the day on Friday will give us a good .10 to .25 of an inch depending on where the heavier rain falls. Once we get past midnight we’ll turn our attention to the WVLT First Alert Weather Day with strong storms and gusty winds.

New data shows an increased threat for severe weather overnight. The storms moving through between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. will produce winds near 50 mph at times with gusts 60+ that can’t be ruled out. These winds could bring down some trees and take out power. Any light lawn furniture or garden flags should be secured.

The threat for severe storms on Saturday morning has increased. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The winds will continue into the afternoon on Saturday. Gusts near 50 will continue and can still cause some issues. A Wind Advisory has been issued for east Tennessee by the National Weather Service. The Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning for the Great Smoky Mountains as winds there could reach 70 mph. The high wind warning continues until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday looks to be a completely different day all together as winds calm down. We’ll start off sunny on Sunday with temperatures near 36 degrees. If you are headed out to the Knoxville Marathon, it’s going to feel like 34 with a light north wind at 5 mph.

Sunday afternoon we’ll keep the sunshine, just slightly cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Starting out next week, we’re back in the 70s with scattered rain by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.