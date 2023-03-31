Two southbound lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed two southbound lanes on I-75, according to TDOT.

The crash is reported at mile marker 108 near Woodlawn Drive.

The two southbound lanes that were shut are currently open, however congestion is still present in the area.

First responders are on the scene now and are currently redirecting traffic.

Traffic situation in North Knoxville (TDOT)

