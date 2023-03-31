Two southbound lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75

First responders are on the scene now and are currently redirecting traffic.
Multi-vehicle collision at Woodlawn Dr.
Multi-vehicle collision at Woodlawn Dr.(TDOT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed two southbound lanes on I-75, according to TDOT.

The crash is reported at mile marker 108 near Woodlawn Drive.

The two southbound lanes that were shut are currently open, however congestion is still present in the area.

This is a developing story.

Traffic situation in North Knoxville
Traffic situation in North Knoxville(TDOT)

