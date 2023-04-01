Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Jury convicts two teens accused of killing Austin-East Student
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 3 dead
Meteorologist Jacob Durham brings you an update on strong storms entering the area early...
Meteorologist Jacob Durham brings you an update on strong storms entering the area early Saturday mo