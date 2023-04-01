‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms

The Sunbright/Deer Lodge communities suffered damage after severe storms tore through the South.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge communities after severe storms tore through the region.

Morgan County was on a tornado warning until 7:00 a.m., but MCSD officials said that they were unsure if the damage was due to a tornado or straight-line winds.

First responders are working to clear the debris and check on people living in the area.

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, April 1, 2023

This is a developing story.

