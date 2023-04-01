‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge communities after severe storms tore through the region.

Morgan County was on a tornado warning until 7:00 a.m., but MCSD officials said that they were unsure if the damage was due to a tornado or straight-line winds.

First responders are working to clear the debris and check on people living in the area.

There has been several reports of severe damage in the Sunbright/Deer Lodge Communities. It is undetermined if this was... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, April 1, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.