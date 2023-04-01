BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a report released on Saturday, Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials said James Timothy Powell, 42, was arrested after stealing a truck, leading police on a chase, and breaking into several homes, early Friday morning.

According to officials, Powell was being charged with:

Three counts of aggravated burglary

Two counts of theft of property

Two counts of evading arrest

Reckless endangerment

Driving on a suspended license

Officials said the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning when a man reported his truck stolen from his house on Nebo Road.

Deputies spotted the truck shortly after and tried to stop it, leading to a chase. As the incident reached the city of Alcoa, the truck ran over spike strips, flattening the two front tires of the truck.

The truck continued northbound onto Alcoa Highway and struck two more spike strips that Alcoa police officers had deployed. The truck then continued onto Pellissippi Parkway traveling the wrong direction down the eastbound lanes.

The driver, identified by deputies as Powell, stopped the vehicle and ran into the Mimosa Drive area.

Powell then forced his way into multiple homes on Mimosa Drive while armed with a metal pipe, where he stole a firearm and broke into another car, deputies said.

One victim reported that she woke up to a man standing next to her bed, asking for a cigarette and a gun, officials said.

Deputies captured Powell around 5 a.m. with the help of a K-9 team. The stolen firearm was recovered in the owner’s yard, officials said.

Powell admitted he had taken Suboxone and methamphetamine earlier in the evening, deputies said.

