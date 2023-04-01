Building collapse in North Knoxville shuts down roads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A partial building collapse shutdown the intersection of Johnston St. at Tennessee Ave., Knoxville Fire Department officials released Saturday.

The collapse follows severe winds that have caused major power outages and brush fires across East Tennessee. At this time, the cause of the collapse is unclear.

KFD Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said that the building was empty.

Building Collapse North Knoxville. (KFD)

