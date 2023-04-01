Clearing to sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The storms are exiting the area and we’re left with a clearing sky for the rest of this Saturday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now that the storms have gone, sunshine becomes the biggest winner for our Saturday. We will have winds gusting of 40 mph at times, and some occasional gusts near 50 mph can’t be ruled out.

By the afternoon we’ll be in the low 70s.

Overnight, we’ll have mostly clear skies and that will let our temperatures drop into the mid 30s for the start of our Sunday.

On Sunday, we’ll keep the sunshine and alight wind. It’s going to be cooler on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We move into next week with temperatures in the 70s and approaching 80 by mid-week.

Scattered batches of storms are with us Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out a bit going into the weekend.

Saturday on and off rain will be with us as we stay in the low 60s.

