Clearing to sunshine this afternoon

Sunshine becomes the biggest winner for the rest of our weekend.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The storms are exiting the area and we’re left with a clearing sky for the rest of this Saturday afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now that the storms have gone, sunshine becomes the biggest winner for our Saturday. We will have winds gusting of 40 mph at times, and some occasional gusts near 50 mph can’t be ruled out.

By the afternoon we’ll be in the low 70s.

Overnight, we’ll have mostly clear skies and that will let our temperatures drop into the mid 30s for the start of our Sunday.

On Sunday, we’ll keep the sunshine and alight wind. It’s going to be cooler on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We move into next week with temperatures in the 70s and approaching 80 by mid-week.

Scattered batches of storms are with us Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out a bit going into the weekend.

Saturday on and off rain will be with us as we stay in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
Brain Wilson
Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say
Dominique Blount
Man arrested for indecent exposure across the street from a school, report says
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say

Latest News

The threat for severe storms on Saturday morning has increased.
Strong storms to arrive overnight
Strong to severe storms possible overnight
Strong storms to arrive overnight
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an increased threat for severe weather overnight into...
First Alert Weather Noon
Windy and warm for Saturday
Strong storms to arrive overnight