Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials survey damage after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee will be going to West Tennessee to survey the storm damage and meet with local officials, following severe weather and tornadoes across the state.

Lee will be accompanied by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan and state officials to see the damage from the air and visit the impacted communities in Tipton and McNairy counties.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”

The severe weather impacted several counties in Tennessee, resulting in power outages, debris, structural damage and seven weather-related fatalities. The number of injuries and damaged structures is not known, and damage assessments are ongoing.

TEMA officials said the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated to support statewide efforts.

While officials and volunteers clean up TEMA and Gov. Lee’s office advised the following:

Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions

Avoid downed power lines and do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations

If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company

Access the following shelters in impacted areas, if needed: Cannon County: Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN

Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance

“We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s communities and assisting this response and recovery,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “TEMA, Tennessee’s county emergency managers and our partners are conducting damage assessments and working to support unmet needs of survivors. Those who need assistance should contact their local emergency management agency for additional support. Our prayers are with the Tennesseans who lost loved ones in last night’s storms.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will continue to remove roadway debris in impacted counties.

“TDOT stands ready to assist Tennesseans as our communities recover from devastating storms, and I am proud of our crews that have worked around the clock to clear roads and help in relief efforts across Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are asking the motoring public to move over, slow down, and Work With Us.”

