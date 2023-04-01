Lady Vols fail to complete comeback against Texas A&M

Lady Vols Pitcher Karlyn Pickens
Lady Vols Pitcher Karlyn Pickens
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX (WVLT) - The No. 3 Lady Vols rallied late on Saturday at the Davis Diamond against Texas A&M but fell short, 3-1. Tennessee was held scoreless as the Aggies’ starter Madison Preston pitched six innings with eight strikeouts, and two walks, and allowed a single run on two hits. The senior earned the win to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Texas A&M plates three runs off of five hits on the day, bringing in scores in the first, third, and sixth innings.

Karlyn Pickens took the circle for the Lady Vols and surrendered two unearned runs over three innings of work. The freshman struck out four, walked one, and gave up a pair of hits.

Nicola Simpson came on in relief of Pickens, throwing two shutout innings before giving way to freshman Charli Orsini. She worked one inning and allowed one run on one hit.

Down to the final frame, Tennessee drew a pair of walks while Giulia Koutsoyanopulos got hit to load the bases with nobody out. Freshman Jamison Brockenbrough then reached on a fielder’s choice to score pinch runner Brylee Mesusan.

Later, UT loaded the bases again as Rylie West got hit but was unable to extend the rally as Leavitt got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

The rubber match is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The game is streamed on SEC Network+.

