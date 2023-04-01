Maryville mother charged in death of 7-month-old girl, officials say

A Blount county mother is facing murder charges in the death of a 7-month-old baby, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Soniemy Benitez Melendez
Soniemy Benitez Melendez(BCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount county mother is facing murder charges in the death of a 7-month-old baby, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, on the evening of March 28, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 7-month-old baby.

When deputies arrived, officers said they found the baby girl unresponsive. Medics with AMR then transported the baby to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A later autopsy reported that the baby girl had died from asphyxiation, officials said.

18-year-old Soniemy Benitez Melendez, who is the mother of the child, was taken into custody on a $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on April 3, 2023.

Another child, a 2-year-old, was taken into DCS custody and is with a family member.

Deputies said that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be added.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville

Latest News

Sheriff Spangler said 32% more threats have been made against Knox County Schools this year
Threats against Knox County Schools are rising; the sheriff is taking action
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
The threat for severe storms on Saturday morning has increased.
Strong storms to arrive overnight
Multi-vehicle collision at Woodlawn Dr.
Two southbound lanes are back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-75