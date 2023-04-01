Maryville mother charged in death of 7-month-old girl, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount county mother is facing murder charges in the death of a 7-month-old baby, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, on the evening of March 28, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 7-month-old baby.

When deputies arrived, officers said they found the baby girl unresponsive. Medics with AMR then transported the baby to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A later autopsy reported that the baby girl had died from asphyxiation, officials said.

18-year-old Soniemy Benitez Melendez, who is the mother of the child, was taken into custody on a $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on April 3, 2023.

Another child, a 2-year-old, was taken into DCS custody and is with a family member.

Deputies said that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be added.

