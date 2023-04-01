Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fires have been reported across East Tennessee as downed powerlines spark spot fires after severe winds continue to blow across the region.

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has responded to at least 16 reported fires, and Sevier County fire crews have also responded to multiple fires in the county.

Tri-County Area- High winds have caused multi fires from power lines down. We are responding to our 16th incident. Stay safe and remember to donate to SeymourVFD. — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) April 1, 2023

Sevier County Fire officials also advised everyone in the county to be aware that high winds may spread fire quickly and to be aware of their surroundings and to please refrain from any open burning with high winds.

Sevier Co fire crews are responding to multiple brush fires & weather related incidents throughout Sevier Co. Please aware due to high winds a fire may spread quickly; therefore, be aware of your surroundings. Also, please refrain from any open bu... https://t.co/ZAVejoHeci — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) April 1, 2023

Sevier County Emergency Management officials shared a photo of reported active fire locations, with fires near Wear Valley, Gatlinburg, Beech Springs, and Seymour.

Some of the active fires in Sevier County, surrounding counties. (Sevier County EMA)

