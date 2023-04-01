Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
Downed power lines spark fires after strong winds tear through the area.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fires have been reported across East Tennessee as downed powerlines spark spot fires after severe winds continue to blow across the region.
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has responded to at least 16 reported fires, and Sevier County fire crews have also responded to multiple fires in the county.
Sevier County Fire officials also advised everyone in the county to be aware that high winds may spread fire quickly and to be aware of their surroundings and to please refrain from any open burning with high winds.
Sevier County Emergency Management officials shared a photo of reported active fire locations, with fires near Wear Valley, Gatlinburg, Beech Springs, and Seymour.
