No. 1 LSU tops Tennessee, 6-4 to claim series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back-to-back LSU home runs in the home half of the fourth inning proved to be the difference-makers in Friday night’s 6-4 LSU win over Tennessee inside Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Gavin Dugas followed up a Brady Neal home run with one of his own in the bottom of the fourth to give LSU a 5-4 lead. Just a half inning earlier, Tennessee’s Dylan Drieling singled to lead off the frame and scored on a two-run home run by Zane Denton to retake the lead, 4-3.

Maui Ahuna led off the game with his fifth home run of the season on a full count, but LSU did some damage in the bottom of the first. The Tigers roped four doubles that helped LSU take its first lead of the game, 3-1.

The Vols made it a one-run game in the next half inning thanks to a Hunter Ensley solo shot to left field.

Tennessee’s second lead of the night came from Denton’s two-run shot in the fourth. In all there were three lead changes and three ties throughout the game.

Sophomore starter Chase Burns was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work. Burns struck out seven of the 20 batters he faced on Friday.

Tennessee looks to avoid the sweep on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.

