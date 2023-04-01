No. 1 LSU tops Tennessee, 6-4 to claim series

Sophomore starter Chase Burns was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work.
Chase Burns
Chase Burns(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back-to-back LSU home runs in the home half of the fourth inning proved to be the difference-makers in Friday night’s 6-4 LSU win over Tennessee inside Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Gavin Dugas followed up a Brady Neal home run with one of his own in the bottom of the fourth to give LSU a 5-4 lead. Just a half inning earlier, Tennessee’s Dylan Drieling singled to lead off the frame and scored on a two-run home run by Zane Denton to retake the lead, 4-3.

Maui Ahuna led off the game with his fifth home run of the season on a full count, but LSU did some damage in the bottom of the first. The Tigers roped four doubles that helped LSU take its first lead of the game, 3-1.

The Vols made it a one-run game in the next half inning thanks to a Hunter Ensley solo shot to left field.

Tennessee’s second lead of the night came from Denton’s two-run shot in the fourth. In all there were three lead changes and three ties throughout the game.

Sophomore starter Chase Burns was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work. Burns struck out seven of the 20 batters he faced on Friday.

Tennessee looks to avoid the sweep on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says

Latest News

Chase Dollander
Late error buries No. 10 Vols in Baton Rouge
Cedric Tillman
VFLs show out at UT Pro Day
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua
Olivier Nkamhoua enters transfer portal
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach