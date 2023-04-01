NWS rates tornado in Lincoln County EF3, results in death of elderly woman


A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.(waff)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Huntsville, Alabama, issued its preliminary report for the Lincoln County, Tennessee, tornado.

The NWS rated the tornado a high-end EF3 tornado with max winds of 160 mph. The tornado moved through northern Madison County and southern Lincoln County.

During this tornado, there was one death and five injuries. An elderly woman was killed on Borderline Road, according to Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

According to our sister station, WAFF, Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County Coroner in Alabama, said the woman’s home was impacted by the tornado. She was pronounced dead on the scene around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The woman was identified as 90-year-old Ovie Lasater.

The National Weather Service says the tornado began west of Highway 431 and south of Elkwood Section Road. The tornado continued to intensify as it made its way to Borderline Road. This tornado also destroyed two homes in the area.

Webster added that of the five people injured, three were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two of them are stable.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina, the EF2 tornado in Fayetteville on March 25 in Central Lincoln County was only 11 miles north of where the tornado that happened on March 31st hit.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
Brain Wilson
Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say
Dominique Blount
Man arrested for indecent exposure across the street from a school, report says

Latest News

Day three of murder trial continues for two teens charged as adults accused of killing...
Verdict reached in Stanley Freeman Jr. murder trial
A chase lead to multiple charges for a man early Friday morning.
BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.
Eyewitness describes events at sports complex.
Eyewitness describes events at sports complex.
Morgan County Sheriff's Department officials asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge...
‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms