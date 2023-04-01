One Knox match against Union Omaha postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soccer fans hoping to catch Saturday’s One Knoxville Sporting Club match against Union Omaha will be disappointed to hear the match has been postponed due to travel related issues.

In a tweet on Friday night, One Knoxville officials broke the news that Union Omaha will be unable to make it to Knoxville for their match on April 1.

In the same release, representatives said they are planning to reschedule, but haven’t yet selected a date.

Folks this is not a drill or an early April Fools joke. We're disappointed to announce that our match, this Saturday, against @Union_Omaha is officially postponed.



We're working with Omaha and League One to find a make up date.



All tickets for 4/1 will be shifted to the new… pic.twitter.com/ZL7ZDFj2r9 — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) April 1, 2023

Tickets for the Saturday game will be transferred to the new date after it has been selected. If you had a ticket, but will be unable to attend the rescheduled match, you will be able to select a different home game instead.

