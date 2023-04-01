One Knox match against Union Omaha postponed

The Saturday match was postponed due to travel related challenges, team officials said.
One Knoxville SC
One Knoxville SC(One Knoxville SC)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soccer fans hoping to catch Saturday’s One Knoxville Sporting Club match against Union Omaha will be disappointed to hear the match has been postponed due to travel related issues.

In a tweet on Friday night, One Knoxville officials broke the news that Union Omaha will be unable to make it to Knoxville for their match on April 1.

In the same release, representatives said they are planning to reschedule, but haven’t yet selected a date.

Tickets for the Saturday game will be transferred to the new date after it has been selected. If you had a ticket, but will be unable to attend the rescheduled match, you will be able to select a different home game instead.

