Power outages continue after severe winds hit East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 22,000 Knox County residents are without power this Saturday as cleanup efforts continue across the county following a damaging weather system that tore through the area.

Sevier, Loudon, Roane and Loudon counties have also been impacted with several thousand residents without power in each county.

According to KUB’s outage map, outages have been reported in every part of Knoxville. However, North Knoxville is experiencing the largest amount with every community in the area affected.

Knoxville Police Department officials warned that there are reports of several traffic lights that are down or inoperable in the area. While crews work to repair the damage, officials advise treating any intersection without a traffic light like a four-way stop.

These outages follow a severe weather system that rolled through the area Friday night and early Saturday morning that brought tornados into the southern portion of East Tennessee as well as Middle and West Tennessee and Arkansas.

Severe winds continue across most of East Tennessee with KUB reporting more outages as trees and poles are blown down across the county.

Most of these outages have occurred since 7 a.m., as KUB announced as of then less than 1,000 people were impacted by power outages.

As storms moved across our service area, KUB crews got to work immediately to restore service to customers. They will be ready to respond to any damage from gusty winds today. You can report or check the status of an outage at https://t.co/0qLve48Gnv or via our mobile app. pic.twitter.com/gNvs8dPCIK — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) April 1, 2023

Local Volunteer Fire Departments are warning residents in East Tennessee to charge cell phones now in case power goes out. For tips about preparing for potential power outages, you can find some pointers here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.