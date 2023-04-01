Officials: 1 killed, 28 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - One person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after the roof collapsed at a theater in Illinois as storms moved through the region.

WIFR reports officials at the scene say approximately 260 people were in the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere at the time of the roof collapse.

At least five people reported severe injuries and five others had minor injuries with others still being assessed, according to authorities.

Emergency crews swarmed the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois following reports the roof collapsed from severe storms. (WIFR)

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

The band later said the show was canceled “due to a tornado that hit the venue.”

