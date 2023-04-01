Rogers’ gem fuels No. 3 Lady Vols to marathon win over Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 3 Tennessee softball rode the arm of graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers in its 2-1 series-opening win over Texas A&M Friday evening.

The Athens, Tennessee native spun a gem through nine and two thirds innings. Rogers gave up just one hit and one earned run while walking seven and striking out 11 batters in a 183-pitch performance to move to 11-0 on the season.

Tennessee didn’t pick up its first until the 5th inning, when Rylie West singled to left. Brylee Mesusan came on to pinch run for West. Katie Taylor then grounded out to third on a sacrifice bunt to move Mesusan to second before Mackenzie Donihoo grounded out to end the inning.

UT wouldn’t hang a crooked number on the scoreboard until the 10th inning. Taylor doubled to left to lead off the inning. After a Donihoo pop up, Kiki Milloy singled to right to advance Taylor to third. Milloy advanced to second on the throw over to third. Lair Beautae then grounded out to the pitcher before Zaida Puni singled on a fielding error by A&M’s shortstop and was thrown out at second to end the inning.

M10: The Lady Vols take the lead on an error at shortstop!



Lady Vols 2, Aggies 0 pic.twitter.com/IJvGZBGsOI — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 1, 2023

Rogers came on to finish out the game in the bottom of the 10th and allowed her first hit to the leadoff batter. Rogers would have to sit through an 80 minute weather delay to see her effort through. After the delay, Rogers picked up two quick outs before a wild pitch scored A&M’s lone run of the game. Karlyn Pickens came in to finish things out.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.