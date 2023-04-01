Rutherford Co. EMA crews work to manage overnight storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Management said crews are responding to several weather-related calls throughout the county.

Reports of damage began rushing in at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Rutherford County EMA.

In Eagleville, six homes were minorly damaged, and no injuries have been reported. EMA officials said Middle Tennessee Electric crews are working to restore electricity in the area.

Eagleville Fire Department crews, alongside the Arrington Fire Department and the Rutherford County Highway Department, are working to clear and have closed the following roads:

Rigsby Road

Mt. Pleasant Road

Bunker Hill Road

Chapel Hill Pike

Farmer Road

EMA officials said the Kittrell area was hit the hardest. Officials said approximately 30 homes were damaged, and around ten were destroyed.

Crews received reports of victims trapped inside several collapsed homes and have so far been able to extricate two victims and transport them to a local hospital.

For those displaced or needing storm-related assistance, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Westside Elementary School on 3714 Murfreesboro Road in Readyville.

