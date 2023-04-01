Rutherford Co. EMA crews work to manage overnight storm damage

Roads have closed to allow emergency crews to clear the areas.
A tree blocks Bunker Hill Road near Eagleville, Tennessee.
A tree blocks Bunker Hill Road near Eagleville, Tennessee.(Linda Frost)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Management said crews are responding to several weather-related calls throughout the county.

Reports of damage began rushing in at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Rutherford County EMA.

In Eagleville, six homes were minorly damaged, and no injuries have been reported. EMA officials said Middle Tennessee Electric crews are working to restore electricity in the area.

Eagleville Fire Department crews, alongside the Arrington Fire Department and the Rutherford County Highway Department, are working to clear and have closed the following roads:

  • Rigsby Road
  • Mt. Pleasant Road
  • Bunker Hill Road
  • Chapel Hill Pike
  • Farmer Road

EMA officials said the Kittrell area was hit the hardest. Officials said approximately 30 homes were damaged, and around ten were destroyed.

Crews received reports of victims trapped inside several collapsed homes and have so far been able to extricate two victims and transport them to a local hospital.

For those displaced or needing storm-related assistance, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Westside Elementary School on 3714 Murfreesboro Road in Readyville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
Brain Wilson
Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say
Dominique Blount
Man arrested for indecent exposure across the street from a school, report says
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say

Latest News

Morgan County Sheriff's Department officials asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge...
‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms
Pigeon Forge, TN
Clearing to sunshine this afternoon
Ashley Rogers
Rogers’ gem fuels No. 3 Lady Vols to marathon win over Texas A&M
One Knoxville SC
One Knox match against Union Omaha postponed