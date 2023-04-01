Two injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex

A witness said that the incident occurred during the opening ceremonies for a kid’s baseball and softball season.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured in Rockwood after parents told WVLT News severe winds ripped the dugout roof off the Brillo Miller Sports Complex earlier on Saturday.

Tiffany Brown, a softball parent and witness, said that the incident occurred during the opening ceremonies for a kid’s baseball and softball season.

“Kids were screaming, people were screaming. It was just crazy,” Brown said.

Rockwood Police Chief Kelly Pittman told WVLT News that a woman was sent to the hospital where she later died. Pittman could not confirm if the death was related to the incident.

“Imagine going to a game and then somebody’s not coming home,” Brown said. “And it seemed like it took forever for the ambulance to get there.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those individuals and their families,” Pittman said in a statement.

