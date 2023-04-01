Winds relax overnight, patchy frost Sunday morning

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking plenty of sunshine Sunday.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather settles in as we head overnight with mostly clear skies and light winds, which will give us a chance for patchy to widespread frost Sunday morning. While Sunday will be on the cooler side, the overall trend will be for warmer weather moving into next week with more rain chances.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds relax to 10-15 mph overnight and even calmer for Sunday morning as we see mostly clear skies heading into the morning. It will allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 30s Sunday morning and that could lead to some patchy to widespread frost for many. Sunshine will return for the afternoon and giving us the perfect end to the weekend.

Highs Sunday will be cooler with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s and pretty close to average. The bigger story will be the winds as they remain northerly at 5-10 mph giving us a light breeze. Take advantage of the nice weather while it last with higher rain chances returning as we head into next week. Thankfully temperatures will feel more spring like for the week ahead as we get on a warming trend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances return to the forecast starting Monday with a few stray showers, but overall rain chances still sit around 20% with most of us staying dry. Highs look to climb back into the lower 70s with middle and upper 70s Tuesday with winds picking up out of the southwest. Highs will be close to 80 for Wednesday, but we’ll be tracking scattered showers and storms returning.

Off and on rain chances will persist through Thursday and into Friday with a cool down behind the cold front Wednesday. You can get the latest updates on the WVLT First Alert Weather App.

Sunshine and cooler for Sunday afternoon
Sunshine and cooler for Sunday afternoon(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
Brain Wilson
Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say
Dominique Blount
Man arrested for indecent exposure across the street from a school, report says

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Clearing to sunshine this afternoon
The threat for severe storms on Saturday morning has increased.
Strong storms to arrive overnight
Strong to severe storms possible overnight
Strong storms to arrive overnight
Windy and warm for Saturday
Strong storms to arrive overnight