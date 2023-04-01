Winds relax overnight, patchy frost Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather settles in as we head overnight with mostly clear skies and light winds, which will give us a chance for patchy to widespread frost Sunday morning. While Sunday will be on the cooler side, the overall trend will be for warmer weather moving into next week with more rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds relax to 10-15 mph overnight and even calmer for Sunday morning as we see mostly clear skies heading into the morning. It will allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 30s Sunday morning and that could lead to some patchy to widespread frost for many. Sunshine will return for the afternoon and giving us the perfect end to the weekend.

Highs Sunday will be cooler with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s and pretty close to average. The bigger story will be the winds as they remain northerly at 5-10 mph giving us a light breeze. Take advantage of the nice weather while it last with higher rain chances returning as we head into next week. Thankfully temperatures will feel more spring like for the week ahead as we get on a warming trend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances return to the forecast starting Monday with a few stray showers, but overall rain chances still sit around 20% with most of us staying dry. Highs look to climb back into the lower 70s with middle and upper 70s Tuesday with winds picking up out of the southwest. Highs will be close to 80 for Wednesday, but we’ll be tracking scattered showers and storms returning.

Off and on rain chances will persist through Thursday and into Friday with a cool down behind the cold front Wednesday. You can get the latest updates on the WVLT First Alert Weather App.

Sunshine and cooler for Sunday afternoon (WVLT)

