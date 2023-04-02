Franklin man escapes burning house by jumping from window

Home is believed to be total loss after fire started on back deck, fire marshal says
A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home.
A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home.(Franklin Fire Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home early Sunday morning, Franklin Fire Department officials said.

The man was the only occupant of the single-story ranch-style home on Churchill Place in the Royal Oaks subdivision when the fire started at his home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 12:48 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside and outside the home.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the man was sleeping in his bedroom with his door closed, heard a noise and opened the door to investigate. He saw heavy smoke and fire in the hall, closed the door, then exited through the window.

King said the victim is fortunate to be alive. Firefighters found one battery-powered smoke alarm in the home but said it did not appear to be working and the victim didn’t recall hearing it.

The fire marshal said the home is a total loss, estimating damage at $400,000. He said sleeping with the bedroom door closed and using his secondary exit saved the man’s life.

King reminds residents to ensure smoke alarms are working by pressing and holding the test button monthly and replacing alarms when they’re 10 years old.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. King said it appeared to have started on the back deck.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, child injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
Morgan County Sheriff's Department officials asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge...
‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms
Power crews are preparing for downed trees and power poles with strong winds hitting East...
Power outages under control after severe winds hit East Tennessee
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say

Latest News

Verdict reached in Stanley Freeman Jr. murder trial
TSU's Aristocrat of Bands - The Urban Hymnal.
TSU marching band to make Opry debut on Tuesday
Scattered showers Monday
Sunshine today to on and off rain chances starting Monday
Sunshine and cooler for Sunday afternoon
Winds relax overnight, patchy frost Sunday morning