At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms


Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.(CannonSevereWX)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) confirmed that there have been at least 15 weather-related deaths after Friday night into Saturday morning’s storms, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

TDH confirmed the 15 weather-related deaths came from the following locations:

  • Nine in McNairy County
  • Three in Shelby County
  • One in Roane County
  • One in Tipton County
  • One in Henry County

In addition to the deaths, from what TEMA and other Tennessee officials have gathered so far is that 259 houses have confirmed damage so far. There are additional damage assessments that are ongoing in many counties.

TEMA officials said in a release that the State Emergency Operations Center was activated in Nashville to support statewide severe weather efforts.

An additional round of severe weather is expected for Tuesday, April 4.

According to TEMA, there are three shelters open to storm survivors:

  • Cannon County: Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN
  • Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN
  • Wayne County: American Legion Hall, 112 N Main St, Waynesboro, TN

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is helping with debris roadway removal in impacted counties.

TEMA gave advice on protecting ones self after the storm:

  • Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.
  • Hire only licensed contractors and do not pay the total amount before the work is complete More tips for hiring a contractor are available here.
  • Avoid downed power lines.
  • If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company.
  • Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.
  • An additional line of severe weather is expected Tuesday, take a moment to review your severe weather plan ahead of time.

