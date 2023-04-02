New Kentucky Derby event offers up close experience with horses

(John P. Wise)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new event that offers an up close and personal experience with horses is taking place one day after the Kentucky Derby, according to a release.

The event is called Derby Bourbon & Ride (and Wine Too!) and will be hosted by Firelight Arabians of Fisherville on Sunday, May 7, event organizers said.

Limited to those who are 21 years-old and older, tickets are being sold at $25 per person and reservations are required.

There are only 50 tickets available and reservations have to be made my May, 1.

“We wanted to let people who are in town for the Derby have a chance to get up close and personal with horses,” Bluegrass Arabian Horse Association President Kara Miller said. “So many people that attend the races never get within ten feet of a horse while they are visiting. We saw that as gap in the total Derby experience that we could fill.”

People who attend the event will be able to meet horses, saddle up for a short ride inside an arena and enjoy Bourbon, wine and food, according to the release.

Event organizers recommended wearing closed-toe shoes, boots with a short heel, close fitting jeans, leggings or other pants if you plan to ride.

For more information and to make a reservation, email bahaderbyride@yahoo.com

