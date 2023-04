Jill and I are praying for everyone impacted by the devastating storms this weekend.

While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses.

I’ve directed my team to bring every element of the federal government together to help with immediate needs and long-term rebuilding. Early this morning, I approved an expedited major disaster declaration to quickly provide Federal assistance to the people of Arkansas. This weekend, I reached out to Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and spoke with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs of Arkansas as well as Governor John Carney of Delaware to let them know that my administration will do everything we can to help, as long as it takes. I also spoke with my FEMA Administrator, who already has teams on the ground and is in Arkansas today to coordinate Federal response and recovery efforts. We are working closely with the state of Indiana and other impacted states as they assess damages, and stand ready to respond to any additional requests for Federal assistance.

There’s nothing we can do to heal the hole left in the hearts of far too many families who lost loved ones this weekend, but we will be there every step of the way as they rebuild and recover.