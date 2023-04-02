Showers move in Monday, warmer weather on the way

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking rounds of rain this week.
Cool and rainy at times Monday
Cool and rainy at times Monday
By Jacob Durham
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds slowly increase as we head into the overnight and that will keep temperatures on the warmer side for Monday morning. You’ll want to grab the rain gear though for much of the week as we see several rounds of showers and even a few storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are a little milder as heading into Monday morning, but you’ll still want a jacket as you head to work and school with lows in the middle 40s to start. Don’t forget the rain gear as well with scattered showers developing through the morning and afternoon.

Monday will be a cool and dreary day at times with temperatures in the middle 60s, but highs will happen around mid-day Monday with the clouds and rain helping to cool us through the afternoon. Rain chances will slowly taper as we head into Monday evening with clouds dispersing a little heading into Tuesday. Tuesday will be the pick of the week as we see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Get ready for a warm-up through the middle of the week with temperatures reaching the lower 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be an issue both days as well with gust of 25-30 mph possible with some higher gust into Wednesday. Scattered showers and rain chances return late Wednesday with the better chance arriving overnight and into Thursday.

Cooler weather returns behind the front on Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 60s with off an on rain before drier weather moves in towards next weekend.

Warmer weather to stay the week with a few rain chances
Warmer weather to stay the week with a few rain chances

