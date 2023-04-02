Sunshine today to on and off rain chances starting Monday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we warm up before another cold front arrives later this week.
Scattered showers Monday
Scattered showers Monday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine continues today! Enjoy it as we are tracking on and off rain chances throughout the week with another cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out the day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s. It’s a much cooler start to the day, so grab the jacket!

The sunshine continues this afternoon with highs getting near 66 degrees. Winds are much calmer as well. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures dropping to around 45 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds continue on and off throughout the day Monday with on-and-off showers. We will likely hit our high of 64 degrees mid-day and drop to around 60 by the afternoon.

We warm up quickly into the lower 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. We’ll be mostly dry Tuesday with showers and storms returning later Wednesday into Thursday. Most of the rain and storms should arrive overnight with mostly rain Thursday and temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we should start to dry out by Good Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s. We should see sunshine both days for Easter weekend with spotty showers.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

