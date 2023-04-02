Verdict reached in Stanley Freeman Jr. murder trial

By Ellie Byrd
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a week-long trial for the murder of Stanley Freeman Jr., the Freeman family finally has some closure.

After about three hours of deliberating, the jury reached a verdict. The jury found the two defendants, Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan, guilty on all three counts. Davis and Jordan were charged with first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child endangerment.

Freeman was shot while leaving school to get to work on time.

Throughout the week the jury heard from FBI agents, KPD officers, crime scene investigators and more.

Evidence was presented showing the guns recovered from the home where Davis and Jordan were arrested matched the bullets officers found at the crime scene. The bullets that the medical examiner testified saying ultimately ended Freeman’s life.

Hoai Robinette, who represented Jordan, questioned agents on the other people who were in the home of the time of the arrest and the four other sets of prints found on the weapons and inside the blue Nissan Altima.

Davis was 16 years old and Jordan was 14 years old when the crime occurred, but they were tried as adults after a previous hearing that took place in juvenile court. The Judge determined the crime was too violent to be charged in juvenile court.

DNA and cell phone evidence placed the two teens at the crime scene on Washington Avenue.

The defense attorneys representing Jordan and Davis tried to get the aggravated child abuse charges dropped, claiming the defendants did not know a child was in the car when they shot at Freeman.

Judge Steve Sword, who presided the case, denied the motion saying the evidence showed the shooter would have known. Sword scheduled a hearing on May 18, for the sentencing to be reviewed.

The question of why both teens killed Freeman was left unanswered. The two teens face a sentence of life in prison.

