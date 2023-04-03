Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials propose new school safety legislation

Governor Lee speaks to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
Governor Lee speaks to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.(WSMV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials have proposed new actions and legislation aimed to increase school safety in public and private schools, Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday.

Lee announced that the legislation would include funding to place an armed security guard at every Tennessee public school and provide more mental health resources for Tennesseans.

“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” said Lee.

The amended legislation would enact an accountability plan to make sure all exterior school doors are locked. The amended HB322/SB274 would also require private security guards to receive active shooter training before being posted to a school, every school district to establish threat assessment teams and every public and private school to develop annual safety plans that would include an incident command drill.

Lee and other legislature also proposed several budget amendments as listed below.

  • $30 million to expand a statewide homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at both public and private schools
  • $140 million to establish a School Resource Officer (SRO) grant fund to place a trained, armed security guard at every public school
  • $20 million for public school security upgrades
  • $7 million for private school security upgrades
  • $8 million for additional school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state

House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons released a statement after Lee’s announcement.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, another injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
A chase lead to multiple charges for a man early Friday morning.
BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms

Latest News

Sevier County Sheriff's Office mourning K-9 Officer
Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Prescription Drug Take Back Day
What to do with medicine no longer needed
Warming up ahead of a cold front
Very warm temperatures ahead of our next cold front
Update to Zeb Ross and the J Creek Cloggers out of Haywood County, North Carolina
Ben Cathy visits with the J Creek Cloggers out of Haywood County, North Carolina