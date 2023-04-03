Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials propose new school safety legislation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials have proposed new actions and legislation aimed to increase school safety in public and private schools, Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday.
Lee announced that the legislation would include funding to place an armed security guard at every Tennessee public school and provide more mental health resources for Tennesseans.
“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” said Lee.
The amended legislation would enact an accountability plan to make sure all exterior school doors are locked. The amended HB322/SB274 would also require private security guards to receive active shooter training before being posted to a school, every school district to establish threat assessment teams and every public and private school to develop annual safety plans that would include an incident command drill.
Lee and other legislature also proposed several budget amendments as listed below.
- $30 million to expand a statewide homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at both public and private schools
- $140 million to establish a School Resource Officer (SRO) grant fund to place a trained, armed security guard at every public school
- $20 million for public school security upgrades
- $7 million for private school security upgrades
- $8 million for additional school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state
House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons released a statement after Lee’s announcement.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.