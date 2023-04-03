KFD puts out garage fire in West Knoxville

The fire happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, according to KFD officials
The fire happened on Sanderson Road in West Knoxville
The fire happened on Sanderson Road in West Knoxville(Knoxville Fire Department)
By William Dowling
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville fire department put out a garage fire late Sunday night.

KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said they were called to a home on Sanderson Road in West Knoxville around 11:00 p.m.

Wilbanks said when crews got there, they found the detached garage fully involved. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 10 minutes of getting there.

At the time of the release, Wilbanks said the owner/occupant of the home was not there, and it’s not clear if the home was occupied or vacant. The garage is a total loss.

No one is hurt.

KFD investigators are now working to determine the cause.

