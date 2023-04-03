Knox County Sheriff hoping to raise salaries; prevent staffing shortages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shorthanded and low starting salaries. It’s an ongoing problem at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the sheriff is trying to raise pay to compete with nearby counties.

Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff, said corrections officers have an increasingly difficult job. County data shows that 289 inmates have been convicted of possessing using illegal drugs since the start of 2022. 93 have been overdoses.

“It happens almost daily that we have to, for a lack of better words, hit someone with Narcan,” said Sheriff Spangler.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, potentially saving someone’s life. Sheriff Spangler said inmates will smuggle those drugs inside of themselves to avoid being caught.

“We’ve had, I think right off the top of my head, maybe three incidents of fentanyl being exposed within our facility where our officers also had to go to the hospital,” said Sheriff Spangler.

A dangerous, and low-paying job has led to fewer applicants. The sheriff said the starting salary for corrections officers is a little under $40,000, and under $45,000 for patrol officers.

Right now, there are 291 corrections positions, and 93 of them are vacant. That’s almost a third. There are an additional 34 vacancies out of 420 law enforcement positions.

Sheriff Spangler said he wants to raise the minimum pay to $50,000 for officers and below.

“They’re doing things on a daily basis that the average person will never do in their lifetime,” said Sheriff Spangler.

The sheriff said they need to have a certain amount of corrections officers on staff, otherwise run the risk of being fined by the federal government. He believes a higher salary would go a long way towards recruiting officers.

“You’ve got Hamilton County, who’s now paying their correctional officers $50,000 to start out with,” the sheriff said. “You have Blount County, who’s fixing to start out at $50,000.”

The sheriff said he’s proposing a $95 million budget to the Knox County Commission, and wants to get rid of more than 50 vacant positions total between the corrections and law enforcement divisions to help free up money to allow for the pay raises.

The Knox County Commission will review the budget next month.

