Knoxville teen wins division at 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville teen Jake Sheffield brought home first place in the boys 14-15 division of the ninth Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free youth golf development initiative for junior golfers between the ages of 7 and 15. Partnered with Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, the tournament tests accuracy in driving, chipping and putting among participants.

The winner in each skill receives 10 points, with each subsequent place receiving one less point until 10th place receives one. The player with the most points after all three competitions wins their age group.

Sheffield placed second in driving, sending the ball 259 yards down range before securing fourth place in chipping and rounding out with a 30-foot putt attempt that stopped within two feet of the hole.

“I’ve been trying to calm my nerves. It is such a big stage. It’s the biggest stage in junior golf,” Sheffield said while reflecting on the win.

The tournament is the culmination of 342 qualifiers involving tens of thousands of entrants at courses across the country in the summer of 2022. After qualifying, participants must then make it through 60 sub-regional and 10 regional competitions, where the winners of the regionals advance to the finals.

“It’s days like today that make me proud to be a part of this great game, watching young people from around the world come together to showcase their skills and passion,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said. “From investing in local and national junior programs with industry partners to launching the U.S. National Development Program to grow the pipeline of emerging talent, the USGA is excited to prioritize initiatives that are helping to break down barriers of entry into the game and foster the next generation of golfers.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.