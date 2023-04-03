Knoxville teen wins division at 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

The professional golf associated youth tournament concluded April 2, with eight divisional champions.
A pin flag unfurls during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club,...
A pin flag unfurls during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville teen Jake Sheffield brought home first place in the boys 14-15 division of the ninth Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free youth golf development initiative for junior golfers between the ages of 7 and 15. Partnered with Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, the tournament tests accuracy in driving, chipping and putting among participants.

The winner in each skill receives 10 points, with each subsequent place receiving one less point until 10th place receives one. The player with the most points after all three competitions wins their age group.

Sheffield placed second in driving, sending the ball 259 yards down range before securing fourth place in chipping and rounding out with a 30-foot putt attempt that stopped within two feet of the hole.

“I’ve been trying to calm my nerves. It is such a big stage. It’s the biggest stage in junior golf,” Sheffield said while reflecting on the win.

The tournament is the culmination of 342 qualifiers involving tens of thousands of entrants at courses across the country in the summer of 2022. After qualifying, participants must then make it through 60 sub-regional and 10 regional competitions, where the winners of the regionals advance to the finals.

“It’s days like today that make me proud to be a part of this great game, watching young people from around the world come together to showcase their skills and passion,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said. “From investing in local and national junior programs with industry partners to launching the U.S. National Development Program to grow the pipeline of emerging talent, the USGA is excited to prioritize initiatives that are helping to break down barriers of entry into the game and foster the next generation of golfers.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, child injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
Morgan County Sheriff's Department officials asked the public to avoid the Sunbright/Deer Lodge...
‘Avoid these areas’ | Morgan Co. sheriff warns of damage after severe storms
Power crews are preparing for downed trees and power poles with strong winds hitting East...
Power outages under control after severe winds hit East Tennessee
Jess Thomas and Taylor Roach
Two arrested with meth across the street from Powell High School, police say

Latest News

Cool and rainy at times Monday
Showers move in Monday, warmer weather on the way
Chase leads to arrest.
BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
President Biden releases official statement on those affected by the storms