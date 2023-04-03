Lady Vols basketball secures a key transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols secured a key transfer out of Belmont in Destinee Wells, Head Coach Kellie Harper confirmed.

The Tennessee native is the 10th-ranked player on ESPN’s transfer portal list. She will be a senior in 2023-24 though, she also has another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to add Destinee Wells to the Lady Vol family,” Harper said. “She possesses a wealth of experience at the point guard position and is a three-level scorer who shoots with impressive accuracy in each of those phases. We are so pleased to have a person and basketball player of Destinee’s caliber joining our program.”

Wells started 90 of 91 games in three seasons at Belmont, averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 38.3 percent on threes, and 83.4 percent on free throws. She amassed 1,648 points, 427 assists, 292 rebounds, and 125 steals while connecting on 381 three-pointers during her time at BU.

At 5-foot-6, Wells also earned three all-conference player honors.

Lady Vol fans may recall during the 2022 NCAA First and Second Rounds in Knoxville, Wells excelled inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The point guard dropped 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals as the Bruins upset No. 5 seed Oregon, 73-70. In the following round, she posted 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals as BU pushed the Lady Vols before Puckett’s corner three-ball with 18 seconds remaining lifted the home team to victory, 70-67.

