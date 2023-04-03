Local ministry left needing help after storm damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands are still cleaning up after the strong winds Saturday caused significant damage across Tennessee. One East Tennessee ministry that’s focused on helping the community now needs help itself.

Operation Sharing Tennessee in Oneida has been helping their community since 2008. They provide various levels of assistance from food and drinks to medical supplies for people in need. Dawn Ellis, the manager of Operation Sharing, said the community means everything to this organization.

“The way we distribute is we have other non profits come in and they pick it up and get it to their organizations who get it out to the public.”

She said when she got the call that their roof was blowing off from friends in the area, her heart sank.

On Saturday the 55 mile an hour wind gusts blew the tin roof off their warehouse. The building was donated to the ministry by another business in the area. Ellis told me they had just taken out a loan to be able to get the new roof just a year ago before this storm hit.

“This is just a set back, I mean we’ve been through this before obviously before we had the roof put on but once we got the roof put on that was a sign to me oh the lords not done with us.”

Every 20 minutes Tuesday through Thursdays people are coming to pick up items for their ministries. Luckily, they are still operational. Ellis said her main concern is bad weather making things even worse.

“So we do have our big huge water buckets sitting under the big holes that will collect a lot of it which we have to dump so someone is going to have to continuously be down here depending on how much depending on how hard it rains it’ll be like a water fall in here.”

Ministry President, Kathy West, has been with the organization since the beginning. She said they rely solely on volunteers and donations, and with their already tight budget, they need those donations now more than ever.

“The budget that we operate on is about 75 thousand dollars a year part of that is for the loan where we had the roof replaced or repaired and now were going to go through that again.”

West says she has reached out to their insurance company and hopes will provide some help as well. Members of the community already made donations and were coming out to help clean up. If you are interested in making a donation, their information can be found here.

