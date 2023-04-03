Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says

When an officer pulled Joseph Johnson, 34, over, they saw three children in the car, according to a report.
Joseph Johnson
Joseph Johnson(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence with three children in the car, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

An officer pulled a black Toyota 4Runner at Moody Avenue because the registration belonged to a different vehicle. When the officer spoke with the driver, Joseph Johnson, 34, they saw three children in the car.

An 11-year-old child was in the front seat, and a 6-year-old child and a 5-year-old child were both in the back seat, according to the report. The officer saw an open case of Miller Lite in the passenger floorboard.

When the officer asked Johnson if he had been drinking, he reportedly said he had five or six beers in the last hour and admitted to drinking one while driving.

The officer said that Johnson had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol and also showed signs of impairment when they conducted sobriety tests.

Johnson was arrested, and another person came to pick up the children and take them home, according to the report.

Johnson was charged with DUI: first offense, reckless endangerment with a vehicle and registration law.

