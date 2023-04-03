Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Dale Hollow Reservoir

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from Dale Hollow Reservoir, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

Benjamin Thomen was reported missing on Saturday, April 1, around 7:30 p.m. His body was found by an angler near Goat Island around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Thomen, 31, was an Overton County resident. He was camping with three other people at the campground on one of the islands. He was last seen by those in his party when he left to paddle to the Willow Grove Marina for supplies. Thomen didn’t return to the campsite.

TWRA -- along with Clay County EMA, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and TEMA -- responded to the search operation.

Teams did a perimeter search and then used thermal imaging through the night of April 1. Officials suspended the search because of safety concerns.

Search operations started again on Sunday at 7 a.m. Teams were assigned to the shoreline and banks covering a large area.

Side-scanning sonar, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and the THP helicopter were used. Around 9 a.m., Thomen’s kayak was found.

Thomen’s body was found near Big Goat Island using the ROV in 13 feet of water. It was recovered just before 5:00 p.m. Thomen’s body was taken for medical examination. Thomen was not wearing a life jacket.

This is the sixth boating fatality this year. The incident remains under investigation.

