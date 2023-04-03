One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say

The fight broke out between two 17-year-olds at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Pigeon Forge Police Department(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One teen was arrested and another was hospitalized after a fight in Pigeon Forge on Friday afternoon, according to Chief of Police Richard Catlett.

Catlett was not able to release much information because the case involves children, but the fight broke out between two 17-year-old boys at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

“As with most times there is a fight, there were several people around but the fight involved the 2 juveniles,” Catlett said.

Catlett said one boy was transported to LeConte Medical Center and the other was arrested for aggravated assault.

