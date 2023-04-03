Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-81 South in Hamblen County
One lane was closed while crews worked the scene, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused significant backups on I-81 South at mile marker 6 near Witt in Hamblen County.
White Pine Fire Department crews responded and asked people to avoid the area if possible while crews cleared the scene.
