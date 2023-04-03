Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-81 South in Hamblen County

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused significant backups on I-81 South at mile marker 6 near Witt in Hamblen County.

One lane was closed while crews worked the scene, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

White Pine Fire Department crews responded and asked people to avoid the area if possible while crews cleared the scene.

I-81 South has one lane closed at MM 6 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/x0xqHGkA8c — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 3, 2023

