Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-81 South in Hamblen County

One lane was closed while crews worked the scene, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
An overturned tractor-trailer caused significant backups on I-81 South at mile marker 6 near...
(Mark Nagi)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused significant backups on I-81 South at mile marker 6 near Witt in Hamblen County.

One lane was closed while crews worked the scene, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

White Pine Fire Department crews responded and asked people to avoid the area if possible while crews cleared the scene.

