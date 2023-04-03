Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges after police say he used a device meant for cows on two children.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Littontown Road around 10:15 a.m. to arrest the man living there on active warrants.

During an earlier investigation involving the Department for Community Based Services, police discovered the suspect in the case, Anthony Jones, 32, of East Bernstadt, was accused of using an electric cattle prod on two children to discipline them.

Deputies say they believe it happened multiple times.

He is facing several counts of criminal abuse and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Jones is being held on two cash bonds of $2,500 each.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.