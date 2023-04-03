Rain returns today, then warmer air blows into town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Scattered rain is moving through today, keeping things cool for now. Up next, gusty winds blow more warmth into town, ahead of rain and storms again later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are holding in the mid 40s for most, as the clouds blanket our area now ahead of rain.

Don’t forget the umbrella! Rain arrives mid to late morning, with a 40% coverage through the late afternoon hours, becoming spotty by sunset. It’s cloudy and the showers add to the cooler day, with a midday high of 64 degrees then dipping to 60 degrees this afternoon. The wind today is 5 to 10 mph out of the south, with a little more of a breeze in the higher elevations where gusts are around 20 mph.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a stray shower. The low is only 54 degrees, since we’re tucked in under that blanket and warmer air is headed this way!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday cranks up the wind and warmth! We’re topping out around 81 degrees, with a stray shower and mostly to partly cloudy views Tuesday. A southwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph Tuesday and then up to 30 mph on Wednesday. Wednesday warms up a bit more, with a high of 85 degrees! Isolated rain and storms can develop Wednesday.

A cold front’s line of rain and storms moves in Thursday, bringing us from an overnight high in the 60s down to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds and a few showers at times linger Good Friday through Easter weekend. Friday is still cooler in the upper 50s, with temperatures tick back to the 60s this weekend.

