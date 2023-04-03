Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, another injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros

Latest News

Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on...
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death