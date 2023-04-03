Sevier County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of K-9 officer

K-9 Officer Eudoris was born with kidney disease, but Sevier County officials said that never stopped him.
K-9 Officer Eudoris
K-9 Officer Eudoris(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Officer Eudoris died on Sunday at just 3 years old, according to SCSO officials.

“We are so sad today, but let’s celebrate a life well lived in a very short time,” SCSO officials said.

Eudoris was born with kidney disease, but SCSO officials said that it took them months to notice because he worked so hard.

He is attributed with 35 narcotics arrests, 30 non-bite apprehensions and two successful tracks.

“We believe that, in part, Eudoris was so energetic and successful due to the love and attention he received from his handler, Sergeant Dalton Sellars,” SCSO officials said.

Sgt Dalton Sellers and K-9 Officer Eudoris
Sgt Dalton Sellers and K-9 Officer Eudoris(White Pine Police Department)

