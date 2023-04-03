Sevier County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of K-9 officer

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Officer Eudoris died on Sunday at just 3 years old, according to SCSO officials.

“We are so sad today, but let’s celebrate a life well lived in a very short time,” SCSO officials said.

Eudoris was born with kidney disease, but SCSO officials said that it took them months to notice because he worked so hard.

He is attributed with 35 narcotics arrests, 30 non-bite apprehensions and two successful tracks.

“We believe that, in part, Eudoris was so energetic and successful due to the love and attention he received from his handler, Sergeant Dalton Sellars,” SCSO officials said.

Sgt Dalton Sellers and K-9 Officer Eudoris (White Pine Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.