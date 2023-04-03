Tennessee baseball drops in latest poll

The Vols drop one spot to No. 11 in the country
Versus UNC Asheville
Versus UNC Asheville(Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball returned to Knoxville after a weekend series in Baton Rogue against the LSU Tigers. The Vols mustered just one win against the top-ranked team in the country in game three.

Losing the series 2-1 resulted in a slight dip in rankings from a week ago, the Vols now sit in the number 11 slot. Even holding on to that position, will be a challenge as SEC play continues.

Conference schedules are never easy, but that is especially true when five of their next seven SEC opponents are listed inside the top ten for D1 Baseball.

Remaining on the slate:

No. 3 Florida Gators, April 6-8.

No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks, April 14-16.

No. 4 Vanderbilt, April 21-23.

N/R Mississippi State Bulldogs, April 27-29

No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats, May 12-14.

N/R Georgia Bulldogs, May 5-7.

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks, May 19-20.

Through the Vols first 29 games, they’ve faced No. 9 Boston College for a midweek game and lost 7-6 in 10 innings, and then No. 12/21 Texas A&M for a three-game series and swept the Aggies. A series win coach Tony Vitello called a signature win for the team.

Tennessee resumes SEC play Thursday against No. 3 Florida at 8:00 p.m.. from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

